New STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Pictures and Details Released

Just like it did with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Vanity Fair is covering Star Wars: The Last Jedi with four separate covers, informative interviews with the cast, and exciting insider reveals. Since then, Leibovitz has taken portraits of Star Wars actors for every movie since then, including “The Force Awakens“.

For its latest cover story, Vanity Fair caught up with the cast and crew of The Last Jedi for an exclusive glimpse into the anticipated film. “And she told me never to shrink away from it-that it should be enjoyed”.

Directed by Rian Johnson, the flick, which releases December 15, boasts some new characters including Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico, the maintenance worker for the Resistance who joins up with Finn (John Boyega).

The rest of the images shows familiar characters, either posing for the camera or hanging out on the set.

Fisher rose to fame as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars franchise (1977-1983), alongside Ford’s Han Solo and Hamill’s Luke Skywalker.

He also confirmed that Luke has been staying on Ahch-To, the home planet to the last Jedi temple, where he’s been living among the planet’s indigenous race. We’re hoping her role in this film is a great one.

They also paid tribute to their original cast member Carrie Fisher, who played the fierce but attractive Princess Leia and who died on December 27 2016. A particular standout features Hamill and Fisher in costume together. “We did this scene where Carrie has to slap me”, he said. Filming is due to start next year. “She thought ‘IX” would be her movie.

Head on over to the link below to see much, much more from Vanity Fair’s photoshoot, including some truly handsome shots of Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill together that are guaranteed to make you a bit sniffly.

