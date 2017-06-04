New Trump attack on Germany widens transatlantic rift Featured

“He said they’re very bad on trade, but he doesn’t have a problem with Germany”, Cohn told reporters during Trump’s nine-day trip overseas.

Merkel tried to ease the dispute Tuesday by saying “transatlantic relations are of paramount importance”. The statement was made hours after Trump complained about Germany in a tweet. “Chancellor Merkel and the US President, they have a good and productive relationship”, said Ambassador Wittig on Wednesday.

European leaders were especially dismayed by Trump’s refusal to reaffirm US support for last year’s Paris climate change accord and his failure to publicly endorse NATO’s mutual defense pledge.

The election of Donald Trump as US President has radically altered Berlin’s relationship with the US, Ms Puglierin said, posing a “constant risk” on the global stage. Mr. Trump has called climate change a “hoax”, but during the G-7 meeting in Brussels he used less acerbic language in conversations with other leaders. President Barack Obama in an interview with Atlantic Monthly said some European allies were “free riders” – a term Trump repeated.

“The times in which we could completely depend on others are, to a certain extent, over”, she said.

Those comments, which sent shock waves through Washington, vented Europe’s frustration with Trump on climate policy in particular. He is easily the most convincing challenger to Merkel’s 11-year reign as chancellor and a charismatic leader in his own right.

Spicer gamely tried to deny the report, insisting that European Commission chairman Jean-Claude Juncker had confirmed that “Trump was not aggressive on German trade surplus”. “He said his dad is from Germany”.

She talked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin about developing cooperation with India. He added that the United States president was undermining the peaceful cooperation of nations based on mutual respect and tolerance.

Trudeau reiterated an argument made repeatedly to the United States president in Sicily, saying: “With regard to climate change in particular, the only way to move forward is to protect the environment while creating the jobs we need for today and tomorrow”.

This time, Germany is the new enemy, after a recent visit to Europe left leaders there despondent about USA relations and prompted German Chancellor Angela Merkel to make the unprecedented statement that Europe could no longer fully count on the United States as an ally. And while German politicians sided with Merkel, FM Gabriel signaled that it was time for cooler heads to prevail. In a preview of election-season arguments, leading Social Democrats said Monday that Merkel should have openly opposed Trump from the start rather than trying to work with him at first.

In Washington, Trump Administration officials on Tuesday appeared to try to soften the message underlying Trump’s tweet with comments emphasising the importance of US-European ties.

“I think the relationship that the president has had with Merkel he would describe as fairly unbelievable”, said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer at his daily press briefing. Dr McCormack makes the interesting point that Germany is actually America’s main ally in Europe, not the UK.

“It’s not a change in policy”.

“I’m not going to get into what the president did or did not discuss, but it-what your question assumes is a lot of facts that are not substantiated by anything but anonymous sources that are so far being leaked out”.

It is (still) early days, but if Trump’s recent visit to Brussels (for a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit) and Sicily for the G7 is anything to go by, the new USA administration must give more certainty to the direction of its foreign policy.