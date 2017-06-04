Newcastle confident of signing Abraham on loan

Newcastle now have several goalkeeping options, with Tim Krul, Rob Elliot, Karl Darlow and Matz Sels and if Caballero or Reina was to sign then it is likely at least two of them would be moved on. “They are my old club and I spent a lot of time there”.

Former Newcastle hero Shay Given has advised his former club’s owner Mike Ashley to allow manager Rafa Benitez to invest heavily on developing the squad this summer.

His situation has been exasperated by reports they want to sign Arsenal’s Wojciech Szczesny as his replacement.

Manuel Garcia Quilon met with Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis today to discuss the situation, as his current deal is due to expire in 2018.

The goalkeeper, now 34, has just 12 months left on his deal at Napoli, who finished third in Serie A and qualified for the Champions League this season. Tim Krul and Matz Sels are both available, while the future of Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot are far from certain.

Every day brings a fresh name being linked with Newcastle and the latest suggestions are that they have made an offer of Metz winger Ismaila Sarr. Watford and Lille have also been credited with making an approach.

Tammy Abraham is on the verge of becoming Rafa Benitez’s first signing of the summer at Newcastle with Chelsea ready to agree to a season-long loan.