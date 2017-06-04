NewsAlert: 12 people arrested after London Bridge attack, police say

Another witness told the BBC she saw a speeding white van veering into pedestrians.

Soon after, reports started coming in of stabbings at Borough Market, a nearby area full of bars and restaurants surrounding a popular food market.

Tara Milan told The Telegraph four men were detained in the flats but one man tried to escape armed police.

Sunday morning, police are continuing to comb through the area for clues.

The singer, who was preparing for today’s charity concert that she had organised to raise funds for those affected by the Manchester Arena attack, tweeted, “Praying for London“. Police said the suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be fake.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been briefed on the incident and will hold an emergency meeting with members of the government on Sunday.

Trump began tweeting about the incidents an hour or so after initial news reports.

“All the emergency services, all the first responders are owed a debt of gratitude by London and I thank them for all the work they do day in day out”.

Police officers guard the approach to Southwark Bridge after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017. He received serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

“Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random”.

“Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving”, he said.

One witness, Gerard, told the BBC he saw a woman being stabbed “10 or 15 times” by men shouting “This is for Allah”.

Police have so far been scant with details, saying they will release information when they can.

The man with the knife stabbed a waitress, who was hiding behind a partition, in the neck and stabbed a man in the back before running out of the restaurant, the witness said.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt says that the bridge is closed in both directions and that officials are asking people to stay away from the area.

“He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind”.

On May 22, Salman Abedi, a British-born suicide bomber, killed 22 people and injured 59 others at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, northwestern England.

Mark Rowley, head of counter-terrorism for Metropolitan Police, said all the attackers are thought to be dead, but investigators are working to determine if any potential accomplices remain at large.

Grande has recently met with several victims of the earlier attack in Manchester hospitals over the past few days.