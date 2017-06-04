NewsAlert: Canadian ‘impacted’ by London terror attack, official says

Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed Islamic extremists.

Police say three men drove a van into pedestrians on busy London Bridge just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

May’s comments follow an attack in London in which seven people were killed and eleven injured. May said the vote would go ahead as planned on Thursday.

“We were thinking about going out that way [on Saturday] night but in the end we chose to stay home and pack to go to Amsterdam … luckily”, Mrs (Jade) Mekon said.

The prime minister said the United Kingdom “cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are” as she set out tough measures to tackle terrorism in response to the attack.

Brad Meyers had just left London Bridge when he heard a “boom” behind him, which he thought was a auto hitting the guardrails or other vehicles.

Police announced the two incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market were “terrorist incidents” and warned people to avoid the area while emergency vehicles responded to the attacks. Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens more. The Royal Oak pub, near the area of the attacks, opened its doors to people evacuated from hotels. He added that the response to Saturday’s attack was very fast but that quick reaction required investment, commitment and training.

“The terrorists and the far right have one thing in common and that is to divide communities, create friction, mayhem and chaos”.

“Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots. and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

Britain needed to defeat “Islamist ideology”, May said, describing it as “the greatest challenge of our time”. She said this ideology had to be confronted both overseas and at home.

“This morning I was briefed by the deputy National Security Adviser and updated both on what is now known about the attackers and also on the reasons for the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) decision to keep the security threat level, at this stage, at severe”. Major parties temporarily suspended national campaigning Sunday.

The bridge was closed, the surrounding area was evacuated, and several underground rail stations nearby were closed. Forensic investigators could be seen working on the bridge, where buses and taxis stood abandoned. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way.

A spokesperson for the Ramadhan Foundation, a Muslim organisation based in Manchester, echoed the London mayor’s sentiments, and said “real Muslims” were fasting during the Holy month of Ramadan, and praying in mosques across the country. “The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests”, Rowley said. May said the assailants’ aim had been to sow panic. The BBC showed a photograph of two possible attackers shot by police, one of whom had canisters strapped to his body. Emergency officials said 48 people were treated at London hospitals and a number of others suffered less serious injuries.

“We don’t yet know the full details, but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night”.

“Obviously a very high priority for us is to identify them, work out who they are, where they’ve came from, what is behind this”, she said.