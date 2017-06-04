Next Weeks Broker Price Targets For Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Riverpoint Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 32,287 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 15 by M Partners. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 17 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 10 by Zacks. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

05/11/2016 – Sanford C. Bernstein began new coverage on Kinder Morgan, Inc. giving the company a ” rating.

Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is the holding firm of Bank of Hope. Raymond James upgraded the shares of KMI in report on Monday, October 24 to “Strong Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) on Monday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock is now trading 5.55% above its SMA 50 and 16.11% above its SMA 200. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00.

Dax Sanders, V.P. Corporate Development disclosed the purchase of 3,000 shares of KMI stock. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. On a one to five ratings scale where 1 refers to a Strong Buy, 2 directs a Buy, 3 a Hold, 4 indicates a Sell and 5 a Strong Sell. Therefore 65% are positive.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Pulls A Rabbit Out Of Its Hat” on May 12, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan: Brace Yourselves, It Could Get Really Ugly” published on May 09, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan: The Last Straw” on May 03, 2017. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, November 5. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. After posting $0.17 EPS for the previous quarter, Kinder Morgan Inc’s analysts now forecast -5.88 % negative EPS growth.

The New Democratic premier of neighboring Alberta, Rachel Notley, has warned against attempts to veto the project, ratcheting up political tension that helped undermine the stock market debut of Kinder Morgan’s Canadian unit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2016 Q4. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust Group Llc sold 403,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.34% while stock markets rallied. Cannell Peter B Communications Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI). Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)’s price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is 0. Two Sigma Securities Limited Com holds 26,473 shares. It is 0.00% or $0 reaching $0.03 per share. Its yearly sales growth estimates are -0.60%. Morgan Stanley accumulated 154,678 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) opened at 18.99 on Friday. Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett And has invested 0.74% in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI). Ironwood Counsel Limited Co invested in 0.64% or 69,323 shares. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund sold 179,000 shares as Philip Morris (PM)’s stock rose 10.69%. AL increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.8% in the first quarter. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 57,700 shares and now owns 220,551 shares. Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) was raised too. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Kinder Morgan, Inc. might touch $36 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $25.25 and $19 respectively. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 1.16 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.