Nicky Hayden passes away 5 days after bicycle accident

A city police officer inspects the area where American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden was hit by a vehicle while training on his bicycle, in Rimini, Italy, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. He was taken to a local hospital with chest and head trauma, and was then transferred to the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena.

The hospital on Monday afternoon announced his death, with doctors saying that Hayden had suffered “a serious polytrauma” following the accident. He is best known for winning the coveted 2006 MotoGP world champion title, for which he bested legendary Italian racer Valentino Rossi.

The 2006 victory would be Hayden’s only championship, but “The Kentucky Kid” remained in MotoGP until 2015. The 35-year-old rider was now participating in the World Superbike championship under the Honda factory team.

This is published unedited from the ANI feed. “We will all miss him terribly“, Tommy said. The Superbike World Championship says the incid. Members of his family reportedly flew out from the United States to be with Hayden while he was being treated at the hospital.

Before graduating to MotoGP, Hayden raced in flat-track championships, the AMA Superbike series and latterly in World Superbikes with Red Bull Honda.

We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the entire Hayden family, Nicky’s friends and his Red Bull Honda team. The American finished third and claimed the title by five points. He had been in Italy since racing in the World Superbike Championship on May 14.

“In particular we thank the medical and first aid staff who have worked and are working on Nicky”.

Hayden’s brother Tommy added: “Although this is obviously a sad time, we would like everyone to remember Nicky at his happiest – riding a motorcycle”. He was a gifted racer, who left us far too soon.