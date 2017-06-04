Niti Aayog sees economic turnaround in April-June quarter

According to the union, Air India, which had been making profits till 2007, turned into a loss-making entity due to the “bungling and disastrous experiments by successive governments“.

“The government needs to resolve four big issues in Air India’s strategic disinvestment.Whether or not to privatise, and if yes, then what is the universe of potential buyers”.

Arvind Panagariya said that Niti Aayog organisation has given the Centre four options open before it regarding the debt-ridden airline Air India.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the civil aviation ministry would explore all the possibilities on how to private Air India. With 118 aircraft, Air India’s fleet is second only to market leader IndiGo’s, offering any investor a chance to expand in the world’s fastest growing major aviation market. Briefing on the bid to privatise state-run Air India, the Niti Ayog top brass said that the process is going to be “very, very difficult”, given the huge amount of debts the air carrier has amassed over the years.

The meeting between the ministers was attended by senior officials of both the ministries as well as Air India.

Airlines typically order planes years – if not decades – in advance and a stake in Air India helps overcome that hurdle. The Cabinet “will soon take call on privatisation of Air India”, he added.

Air India has been surviving on a Rs. 30,000 crore bail-out package spread over 10 years announced by the Manmohan Singh government in 2012. At this stage, we are considering all options and we can not say as to what will be the final decision.

About Air India and Indian Airlines merger that happened in 2007, which is seen as a reason for the problems of the national carrier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju had said the clock can not be put back on the deal.