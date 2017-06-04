No issues with Kumble, don’t spread rumors: Virat Kohli

Sarfraz, now the team’s captain, admitted on Saturday that his bowlers will have to scalp Kohli early to put Pakistan on top in their eagerly-anticipated Champions Trophy game against India at Edgbaston on Sunday (today).

With India and Pakistan all set to take on each other in the much awaited match today at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground here, fans of the men in blue in Delhi and Punjab can not wait for the battle to start and watch their team crush the arch-rivals.

Arthur, who has previously coached Australia and his native South Africa, felt that the rivalry was similar in intensity to the one between India and Pakistan.

“At the worldwide level, there is pressure before any game”.

“To be honest, we don’t know what’s going on”. There is always pressure.

Pakistan have a overwhelming record against India in their head to head battle but have struggle to cope up with the evolution of the game which needed an attacking mentality and more importantly they have always struggled in facing India in International Cricket Council events. It’s mostly a young team. India has defeated Pakistan many times and I am sure Pakistan will taste defeat this time too.

Tickets for an India-Pakistan match is among the most hard things to get, as they are usually sold out within minutes of going on sale.

“Over the years, India has learnt how to deal with pressure”.

Just today, the Pakistan military said it had killed five Indian jawans along the LoC, a claim Indian Army denied. In any case, the Pakistani team of the day is no match for its teams of the past. However, since 2010, the two teams have met each other just nine times, with India winning six out of it. I don’t see why people are creating so many speculations about it.

“That’s certainly where Saf (Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed) and myself find ourselves, very much on the same page”, he insisted.

Upon entering the field of play at Edgbaston, Virat Kohli dropped his kit bag a few yards from the pitch and went up to make his first assessment of the surface.

But on paper, the sort of fast bowlers Pakistan have, they could be better off bowling in overcast conditions. “We’ve got an off-spinner (Shoaib Malik)”.

“The other player to watch out for is skipper Sarfraz because he is very intelligent”. They could frustrate the players in the 50-over, high-voltage game. So, will the match go ahead as planned or will there be a delay or an unwanted stoppage but there is a statement that has come out that the security has been tightened.

India-Pakistan matches, in the past years have been more of India’s burly batting versus Pakistan’s tough bowling. We have told the players to focus on the cricket and think about nothing else.