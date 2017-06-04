No on Trump’s $110 billion arms deal with Saudis

Tillerson, the reporter noted, had criticized Iran’s conduct in the wake of this month’s elections there, while standing alongside officials from Saudi Arabia.

Beyond support for terrorism, Trump had slammed Saudi Arabia in the past for wanting to “enslave women and kill gays“.

As part of the flurry of deal signing, state oil giant Saudi Aramco announced that it reached $50 billion worth of agreements with USA companies. I applaud this new approach.

While Saudi may need at least some of these countries in the long run to maintain its influence in the region, its immediate objective was to re-align itself with the U.S. to reverse the rapidly increasing Iranian influence both in Syria and in Saudi’s backyard, Yemen. I would urge him for fewer wars and do the same for Syria, where we should focus on fighting ISIS, not regime change. From this perspective, Trump’s visit and agreements reached during the trip sent an important signal expected in Riyadh and a message to the power circles of Saudi Arabia and its neighbours regarding the maintenance of the strategic partnership course in the U.S.

The strategy is not good for America, but it is good for Saudi Arabia and Israel. Jacobs Chairman and CEO Steve Demetriou said the venture would include projects associated with the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund that, as part of Vision 2030, is meant to diversify the Saudi economy away from reliance on oil revenue.

In a media briefing in Washington on Tuesday, a senior US State Department official was asked about how this squared with the absence of similar questions from the Trump administration towards Saudi Arabia and its slow progress on democratic reforms.

What hypocrisy. Saudis applauded when Trump condemned Iran, saying “Iran has fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror”. In fact, Assad has killed almost half a million people “fighting terrorists” with the active support and participation of Russia, Iran and Iran’s proxy, Hezbollah. The company also sells the Saudis its Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), the ones that have a long and sad development history, as a replacement option instead of multimission warships the Saudis were looking for.

Saudi money is now transforming European Islam. And with the fracking boom again making the United States the world’s largest oil producer, the United States has even less incentive to coddle the Saudis. Finally, the claim that Wahhabism is uniquely intolerant also ignores other strains of Islam like the Deobandi school of India, which has given us the suicide-bombing Taliban. To cite Saudi funding and proselytism is to misdiagnose the problem while the cancer continues to spread. If Riyadh and the Emirates extended their already extant recognition of the “reality of Israel” to include formal diplomatic relations, those contacts might expand exponentially to include a formal military alliance. Demonstrating that the oil embargo failed, subsequent wars in the Middle East have brought no more embargoes.

That is why some analysts are saying there would be room for compromise if the two countries ever sat down to talk, with the United States trading its control over the Iranian economy for concessions in regional affairs from Iran.

Deals worth US$15 billion are for that very objective, involving a number of American companies including General Electric and Boeing.