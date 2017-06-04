No talks even if you kill hostages

More than a week after ISIS-linked militants seized Marawi, the Philippine military suffered a significant blow in its bid to retake the southern city: The country’s defense secretary, Delfin Lorenzana, announced Thursday that an errant airstrike killed at least 10 of the military’s own soldiers and injured seven others. The plane had made three successful bombing runs before dropping the wayward bomb. “The coordination was not properly done so we hit our own people”.

A Catholic priest who was abducted by an Islamic terror group in the Philippines has called on the government to stop the military offensive against his abductors for fears that he and the other hostages might be used as “human shields”.

The government is concerned that the group’s brazen attack and its resilience could strike a chord with the Islamic State leadership in the Middle East and win its endorsement as its Southeast Asian affiliate.

The Philippine president says he won’t talk to militants aligned with the Islamic State group and has ordered troops to kill them even if the gunmen slaughter their hostages in a besieged southern city.

Local authorities said government officials, working through intermediaries, had reached agreement with the fighters to observe the four-hour ceasefire and let the trapped civilians leave.

The deaths of the soldiers takes the number of security forces killed to 38, with 19 civilians and 120 rebel fighters killed in the battles in Marawi over the past nine days.

The military added 21 armoured vehicles and a third battalion of troops to the operation on Thursday to put an end to the occupation.

A fire blazed in one building moments after a plane dropped its payload.

He also said Duterte’s approach toward China does not mean the Philippines is moving further away from its longtime ally. Smoke rose into the sky.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte promised yesterday to buy brand-new military equipment to fight twin Maoist and other rebellions, and no longer accept second-hand weapons from the United States.

“Mr. President, you can’t use force and violence because they have the commitment they will die for this”, he went on to say.

The capture or killing of Hapilon would be a much-needed public relations boost for the military as the Maute fighters capitalise on the publicity from their defiant stand. The authenticity of the video and the images on social media could not be independently verified.

According to Harris, the USA is very much involved in the Philippines’ counterterrorism efforts against the Islamic State (ISIS).

AFP spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said the government side suffered 25 fatalities excluding 11 soldiers who were killed in Wednesday’s air strike.

“We knew they were ISIS because they wore black clothing and black head masks”.