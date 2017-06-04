Nordstrom Inc Stock as Institutional Investors Exit

Reelects 11 Directors, Adds TaskRabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot …” published on May 22, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com’s news article titled: “Nordstrom, Inc.

Nordstrom (JWN) traded down 0.96% during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.47.

About 682,866 shares traded. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://transcriptdaily.com/2017/06/03/clifford-swan-investment-counsel-llc-boosts-stake-in-nordstrom-inc-jwn-updated.html. It has underperformed by 6.84% the S&P500. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Naples Advsrs Limited has 0.4% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 4 to “Buy”.

01/17/2017 – Nordstrom, Inc. was downgraded to “hold” by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

The company’s consensus rating on Reuter’s scale slipped from 3.25 to 3 during a month. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 23,575 shares or 0% of their U.S. portfolio. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 4 by Citigroup. Instinet’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close. (NYSE:JWN) is a huge mover today! Past 5 years growth of the company observed at -5.48%, and for the next five years the analysts that follow the company are expecting its growth at 6.73%.

05/12/2017 – Nordstrom, Inc. had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. (NYSE:JWN) was sold by Meden Scott A on Wednesday, December 7. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 20.9% in the first quarter. (NYSE:JWN) versus those who think you should sell it. $138,808 worth of stock was sold by NORDSTROM BLAKE W on Monday, March 13. On Friday, February 24 the insider NORDSTROM PETER E sold $69,319.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.33, from 1.13 in 2016Q3. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. Shares of HCP, Inc. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,200.71. Kcg has 0.05% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. 1832 Asset LP has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc.

The company reported its EPS on 05/11/2017. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Co holds 93,663 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Shares of JWN have downtrended -9.04% in the past three months, while the industry overall has moved -10.42% in that time. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 7,300 shares. (NYSE:JWN). 97,048 are held by Chevy Chase Tru Inc. Ashfield Prns Limited Liability reported 21,299 shares stake. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 27,403 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 44.45% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing.

Nordstrom, Inc. had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at RBC Capital. (NYSE:JWN), 9 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive.

Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.10. JWN was included in 74 notes of analysts from August 14, 2015. (NYSE:JWN) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, November 10. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, February 6th. (NYSE:JWN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. As per Monday, May 16, the company rating was upgraded by Northcoast. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. On Tuesday, June 14 the stock rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Buy”. (NYSE:JWN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 11 by Maxim Group. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $62,974,000. National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) was raised too. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold inTEST Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. LITTLE DANIEL F sold $1.17 million worth of stock or 19,704 shares. Also, it has an estimated price-earnings (P/E) multiple of 13.89 and a trailing 12-month price-earnings (P/E) multiple of 19.93. The company operates through two segments: Retail and Credit. Its last month’s stock price volatility remained 3.03% which for the week approaches 2.39%.

About 37,059 shares traded.

Analysts await Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.0% in the third quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.