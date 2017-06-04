North Korea a ‘clear and present danger’, US defence secretary warns

China – as a permanent member of the UN Security Council – has a major responsibility to stop North Korea from obtaining nuclear weapons, said Ms Yao Yunzhu, director emeritus of the Centre on China-American Defence Relations at the People’s Liberation Army’s Academy of Military Sciences.

Moreover, China’s UN envoy, Liu Jieyi, said after the vote that the crisis should be resolved through resumption of talks if North Korea scales down its nuclear program while the United States and South Korea simultaneously end their bilateral military exercises in the region.

“There’s a consensus that the USA message is very clear, not only from the point of view of the messaging, but the messenger”, he said. “And we will be there with you”.

“But the regime has increased the pace and scope of its efforts”, he added, alluding to the North’s series of nuclear device tests in recent years and an accelerated pace of missile tests seemingly aimed at building a rocket with enough range to hit the U.S.

The Trump administration has been pressing China aggressively to rein in its reclusive neighbour, warning that all options are on the table if Pyongyang persists with its nuclear and missile development. In his speech, Mattis said the US will stick to its treaty commitments to South Korea. Sooner or later, he added, China would view North Korea as “a strategic liability, not an asset”.

North Korea’s aggression “cannot continue”, Mattis said during a summit in Asia.

Targeted sanctions against North Korea were expanded by the U.N. Security Council on Friday following the Hermit Kingdom’s continued testing of ballistic missiles.

The U.S. military this week successfully tested a defense system created to shoot down an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in midair.

Modi has termed sea lanes passing through the strategic South China Sea as the “main arteries” of global trade.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

“It creates huge instability for the region; that’s not in China’s interests, it’s not in anybody else’s interests”, she said.

Ms Payne urged China to continue on this path, pointing out that the country is a key source of foreign investment, energy and export income for North Korea.

The biggest question amongst Asian delegates attending the forum has been how much of a role the US will continue to play in this increasingly tense region, the BBC’s Karishma Vaswani in Singapore reports. “I would like to know very clearly what are the true intentions of the new administration”.

“There’s a sense that U.S. engagement in Asia under the Trump administration is very military heavy and that following the collapse of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and with a proposed budget cut to the State Department of 30 per cent, there are questions both in Canberra and the region about the nature of USA engagement in Asia”, he said.

“Individual countries maintain their security through exclusive military alliances, base their security on other countries’ insecurity and do not hesitate to stir up conflict and provoke trouble”.