North Korea Could Be Linked To The WannaCry Cyberattack

After days of disruptions affecting networks worldwide, a top U.S. official said the number of computers affected had reached 300,000, but that infection rates had slowed.

Researchers at Symantec and Kaspersky Lab have found similarities between WannaCry and previous attacks blamed on North Korea.

Simon Choi, a director at South Korean anti-virus software company Hauri Inc. who has analyzed North Korean malware since 2008 and advises the government, said Tuesday that the North is no newcomer to the world of bitcoins.

In 2016, the North Korean government stole no less than $81 million from Bangladesh’ Central Bank.

“At this time, all we have is temporal link”, Eric Chien, an investigator at Symantec, told the New York Times.

“We are open to investigate in all directions, but we don’t speculate and we can not confirm this”. It’s still too early to say anything”, Europol spokesman Jan Op Gen Oorth said on Tuesday, adding, “We are working on it. However, the code first appeared online in February and had striking similarities to code previously used by the cybercrime group Lazarus responsible for the Sony Pictures attack in 2014.

An global manhunt was underway as private-sector researchers and government investigators alike tried to stamp out new versions of WannaCry while scouring for clues pointing to the authors of the original virus, who are “potentially criminals or foreign nation-states”, said Tom Bossert, President Donald Trump’s homeland security adviser.

Israeli-based security firm Intezer Labs said it agreed with the North Korea attribution. “Since a July 2009 attack by North Korea, they used the same method. More details to come”, wrote the CEO on Twitter.

The paper introduced cases in detail, including the attack on the interior ministry, banks and public agencies in Russian Federation; on information networks, banks and energy-related companies in Spain and Portugal; and on auto factories in France, Slovenia and Romania.

In India, the government said that key networks were well-protected from ransomware.

WannaCry uses two exploits, both believed to have been created by the National Security Agency, to encrypt data on infected machines and “ransom” it back to the machines’ owners.

“One thing is for sure – Neel Mehta’s discovery is the most significant clue to date regarding the origins of Wannacry”, Kaspersky said in a blog post.

United States package delivery giant FedEx, Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica and Germany’s Deutsche Bahn rail network were among those hit.

The perpetrators had raised less than $70,000 from users paying to regain access to their computers, according to Trump homeland security adviser Tom Bossert.

WannaCry paralyzed computers running mostly older versions of Microsoft Windows in some 150 countries.