North Korea ‘disrespects’ China with latest missile test, says Trump

A woman watches a TV screen showing a file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 29, 2017.

According to the South Korean military, North Korea launched a missile today (Monday) that landed within Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone, an area in the Sea of Japan.

South Korea’s military said the Scud-type missile travelled for 450 km (280 miles).

While North Korea continues to launch missiles, it has not conducted a nuclear test so far this year, which would likely result in a stronger response from the USA and perhaps even its ally, China.

North Korea launched its 12th ballistic missile test this year on Monday, this one falling provocatively close to Japan.

The unidentified missile was sacked from near the North Korean coastal city of Wonsan, Seoul’s Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) said.

North Korea is still thought to be several years away from its goal of being able to target USA mainland cities with a nuclear ICBM, but each new test puts it closer to success.

President Donald Trump has alternated in his public statements between bellicosity and flattery.

In the so-called two-plus-two talks, the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers are expected to meet in Washington to discuss steps to beef up a ballistic missile defense system and review the duties of the US military and the Self-Defense Forces, the officials said.

2014 was the last time the USA tested its West Coast missile defense system, which has only worked in about half of the trials. “And in the event of war, they would bring danger to China and to Russian Federation as well”. “We agreed at the G7 summit that the North Korean issue is a top priority”. “This is in direct opposition to our demands in regards to the denuclearization and peace of the Korean Peninsula”.

Russia condemned the launched and also called for restraint, “including towards military activity”, from the partners it was working with, the RIA news agency quoted a deputy Russian foreign minister as saying.

Japan’s prime minister vowed to take “specific action” after North Korea launched another missile that plunged into the Sea of Japan, the latest provocation from the regime’s bellicose leader Kim Jong Un.

“We can not accept North Korea continuing belligerence ignoring the repeated warnings from the global community”, said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

He said Japan will “take concrete steps with the U.S. in order to deter North Korea“, although he did not elaborate on specific actions.