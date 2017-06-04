North Korea’s missile programme progressing faster: Defence Minister

Wood said they were looking at a number of measures – political, economic, and security-related – to deal with North Korea’s “dangerous acts”.

It tested successfully what is considered to be an IRBM (intermediate range ballistic missile) of enhanced caliber capable of traveling up to 3,000 to 4,000 km (1,860 to 2,485 miles).

Haley’s comments at the United Nations, alongside ambassadors from Japan and South Korea, came days after North Korea tested another ballistic missile. Of course this is propaganda.

Defences are also being built up to protect against a potential U.S. air raid as North Korea prepares for a war.

It said the newly developed missile can carry a large nuclear warhead, while threatening that the US mainland is within its strike range.

Although the devastating war between the democratic, wealthy south and the communist, impoverished north ended in 1953 without a peace treaty, there are channels of communication between them.

It may be a sign Kim Jong Un is pleased with a class of professionals who have contributed the most to Pyongyang’s burgeoning nuclear weapons and missile programs, Radio Free Asia reported. South Korea was unable to verify the claims.

Tensions between Washington and Pyongyang have ramped up in recent weeks with the Trump administration saying military action was an option under consideration and the North threatening massive retaliation.

The US, Japan and South Korea called the emergency meeting to press global demands that North Korea change course and dismantle its missile and nuclear programs.

“The reality is that there is a high possibility of a military conflict at the NLL (Northern Limit Line) and military demarcation line”, Moon was quoted as saying by the presidential Blue House.

A unification ministry spokesman in Seoul said Wednesday that the lines haven’t technically been cut, but North Korean officials have not responded to near daily calls from their counterparts in the South.

“It is similar to North Korea’s backdoor malicious codes”, said Simon Choi, a senior researcher with Hauri who has done extensive research into North Korea’s hacking capabilities and advises South Korean police and National Intelligence Service.

Pyongyang has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of previous year in its quest to develop a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States. After Sunday’s launch, Pyongyang gleefully hailed significant advances in developing a nuclear missile capable of reaching the United States mainland.

Moon, a liberal, favors a softer approach to North Korea than his conservative predecessors and has offered to visit Pyongyang if the circumstances are right.

Trump’s statement that he would be willing to engage in talks with the North comes a few weeks after he told Reuters that a “major, major conflict with North Korea” is “absolutely” possible.