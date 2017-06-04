North Korea says it wants peace – but is ready for war

China’s disregard for worldwide law.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

North Korea is paying a high price again for defying the call to end its proliferation of nuclear and ballistic programs as the United Nations security Council imposed new sanctions against the communist country.

“I don’t think there’s room right now to pushing adversarial approaches”.

The US sparked fury from China when a US Navy patrol came within 12 nautical miles of one of the man-made islands last month as it carried out freedom of navigation patrols in the key trade route.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, despite partial counter-claims from Taiwan and several southeast Asian nations including the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam. Beijing has built up and militarised numerous islands and reefs it controls in the region. “China’s declared policy of a denuclearised Korean Peninsula is our policy as well, and also that of Japan and the Republic of Korea”.

The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously on Friday to expand targeted sanctions against North Korea after its repeated missile tests.

Defense Secretary James Mattis sought patience from Asian nations reeling from President Donald Trump’s “American First” policy moves, insisting that the United States would continue to expand its engagement in the region, Manila Bulletin written.Mattis used his speech at the Shangri-La security forum in Singapore on Saturday to affirm U.S. alliances that he said had helped keep the peace for decades in Asia.

“It is therefore imperative that we do our part, each of us, to fulfill our obligations and work together to support our shared goal of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula”, Mattis said at the same summit.

“Must Stop Modernization of Nuclear Strategic Assets”, North Korea said Saturday it was interested in peace, but would not surrender its nuclear weapons as a condition for de-escalating the current tensions with the US on the Korean peninsula.

“The Trump administration is encouraged by China’s renewed commitment to work with the worldwide community toward denuclearization”, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said Saturday, according to Reuters.

US Secretary of Defence James Mattis highlighted the threat that North Korea’s nuclear weapons posed to the region, and called on all countries – particularly China – to work towards the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada, speaking at the Singapore forum, said Tokyo backed the United States using any option to deal with North Korea, including military strikes, and was seeking a deeper alliance with Washington.

The Security Council has already imposed six rounds of sanctions on North Korea, and the US and its allies have pushed for tougher measures in response to a wave of missile tests by Pyongyang.

In a statement yesterday, the ministers called for North Korea to take all necessary steps to de-escalate the situation, and to abide by its worldwide obligations.

It was the first time since President Donald Trump took office that America and China – Pyongyang’s only major ally – agreed to adopt such a resolution.

The posture shifts have left some in the region seeking clarity on United States policy.

The council unanimously adopted a US-drafted resolution that put North Korea’s suspected spy chief, 13 other officials and four entities on the United Nations sanctions blacklist, hitting them with a global travel ban and an assets freeze.

“The Security Council is sending a clear message to North Korea today: Stop firing ballistic missiles or face the consequences”, US Ambassador Nikki Haley told the council.