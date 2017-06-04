North Korea says rejects new sanctions, to continue nuclear program

North Korea’s Koryo Bank handles overseas transactions for Office 38, a shadowy body that manages the private slush funds of the North Korean leadership, according to a South Korean government database.

Fomin spoke at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an worldwide security conference in Singapore attended by defense ministers and experts from 39 countries, including U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

However, the Security Council did vote unanimously to add 15 individuals and four entities linked to the North’s nuclear and missile programmes to a United Nations sanctions blacklist. But it differs from the USA and its allies on how to rein in the North’s rapidly escalating nuclear and ballistic missile program.

The new asset and travel freeze targeted senior officials and its core military apparatus that were directly responsible for the regime’s illicit nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, South Korea Ambassador to the UN, Cho Tae-Yul, told the council.

Jim Mattis also reminded the audience that given North Korea’s past records of kidnapping, the killing of sailors, the murder of diplomats, and other criminal activities, Kim’s vow to make nuclear warhead missile is not only a threat to the United States but the consequences will affect the livelihood of everyone.

North Korea has rejected all U.N. Security Council resolutions dating back to 2006 when it conducted its first nuclear test, saying such moves directly infringe its sovereign right to self-defense. Just hours after the meeting – chaired by Tillerson during his first visit to the United Nations as the top US diplomat – Pyongyang launched yet another ballistic missile. “As a matter of national security, the United States regards the threat from North Korea as a clear and present danger“.

Speaking at the dialogue, Asia’s premier security forum, Mattis said the United States remained fully engaged with its partners.

Pyongyang has launched several more ballistic missiles since then, including a short-range missile on Monday that landed in the sea off its east coast.

His sharp words for both countries suggest he believes China will, out of self-interest, exert leverage on North Korea to halt its nuclear and missile programs even as Washington pushes Beijing to change course in the South China Sea.

The last round of complex sanctions imposed by the Security Council took three months to negotiate following Pyongyang’s fifth nuclear test in September.

“The last-ditch gambling of the Trump administration for a nuclear war will only bring earlier the day when the US mainland will turn into ashes”, said the spokesperson.

Security Council veto power Russian Federation backed the United Nations measures on Friday.

“Instead of trying to work through the bilateral backlog in our work, Washington is doing exactly the opposite and undertaking unfriendly steps, which make it more hard to normalize our dialogue and make it more hard to cooperate in global affairs”, he told the Security Council.

The spokesperson also said that the U.S.is “sadly mistaken” if it thinks that such missile interception system can prevent nuclear strikes by the Strategic Force of the KPA.

