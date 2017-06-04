Novak Djokovic brings in Andre Agassi for French Open coaching role

Rome: Germany’s Alexander Zverev stunned four-time Rome champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 to win his first Masters title here Sunday, confirming his status as a French Open dangerman.

Always been billed as one to watch, the 20-year-old German looks ready to realise his potential after dismantling 12-time grand slam champion Djokovic 6-4 6-3 in his first Masters final in Rome.

An inauspicious start saw Djokovic double-fault on the first point of the match and get broken in the opening game.

A long backhand by the Serb, who will celebrate his 30th birthday on Monday, subsequently ensured victory to his highly-rated opponent.

“I don’t look at these kind of stats, who is the youngest player to have a Masters 1000 title or things like this”.

“We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us”, said Djokovic. With a healthy Rafael Nadal storming into this year’s French Open, odds makers don’t expect Djokovic to end his Grand Slam drought in the near future.

Djokovic confirmed in his post-match press conference that former American world No. 1 Andre Agassi would be his new coach at the French Open, the season’s second Grand Slam tournament, which starts on May 28.

“If I have half the career Novak has had, I will be just fine.”

Djokovic says he talked on the phone with Agassi for the last couple of weeks but that the pair has no long-term commitment.

The world number two has won just once this year and lost his spot at the top of the rankings to Andy Murray late in 2016.

Djokovic, the dominant player in men’s tennis this time past year, is looking to get his game on track after a rough start to the 2017 season that included losses prior to the semi-final round at the Australian Open, Indian Wells and the Monte Carlo Masters.

Zverev takes the championship match in straight sets.

‘Even though I won the title, I will be back on the practice courts very soon trying to improve my game’.

“I knew I had to be aggressive from the first point on and to the last”, added Zverev, who has known Djokovic for many years having trained with the Serbian.