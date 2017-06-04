Novak Djokovic makes winning French Open start on Andre Agassi’s watch

Under watchful eye of new coach Andre Agassi, Djokovic looked his comfortable self as he begins quest to defend the title he won previous year in fourth attempt.

Trailing 0-40 on his serve in the final game, Djokovic won the next five points and sealed the match with a service victor. “Then he has to leave, because he has already scheduled some things that he can not reschedule”, said Djokovic after claiming a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Spain’s Marcel Granollers. Then he came to Roland Garros and endured a first-round exit at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament for the first time, losing as the No. 14 seed to Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic 7-5, 7-5, 6-3 on Monday.

“It’s incredible to have Agassi in my team, every day is special with him, everyday I’m learning something new, ” said Djokovic, who split with longtime coach Marian Vajda at the start of the month.

Sock – who was born in Nebraska, grew up in Kansas and now is based in Florida – did not offer much in the way of specific explanations for what he thought went wrong.

Jack Sock fell at his first hurdle against a player he beat two weeks ago in Rome.

Sugita had rallied from two sets down when play was suspended on Monday because of darkness, with the Japanese player leading 4-2 in the fourth set.

His next opponent will be Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin, who in the first round beat American Tennys Sandgren, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.

Fourlis managed to save two of three match points on her serve before Wozniacki triumphed 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Milos Raonic and Marin Cilic also booked their places in the second round, securing straight forward straight set wins over Steve Darcis and Ernests Gulbis respectively.

The Canadian will next play either Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil or Russian Mikhail Youzhny.

The men’s singles second seed Djokovic of Serbia recorded a convincing 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Spanish Marcel Granollers in two hours and 27 minutes in front of his new coach Andre Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam singles victor, reports Xinhua news agency.

Schiavone, the 2010 champion, showed her usual fighting spirit and saved three match points before going down when she sent a forehand volley wide.

The fourth seed won eight out of 18 break points, and was only contested in the second set, where he was broken twice by the Frenchman and trailed 1-3.

Under a hot sun, Djokovic was in a joyful mood on the showcase Philippe Chatrier court. “She’s still playing, and fitter than most of the players”, Muguruza said of Schiavone. Muguruza was up a break and led 3-2 when the match was stopped.

“It was a tough first match, Schiavone can be a very tricky player”, the 23-year-old Spaniard said. The former world No. 1 is up against Marcel Granollers of Spain.