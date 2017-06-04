Novak Djokovic survives scare, Rafael Nadal dominant

The second seed endured a roller-coaster of an afternoon on Philippe Chatrier court, picking up warnings for his behaviour as his mindset became as gloomy as the weather. “Before the match I felt well, I was optimistic and I had played two good matches (this week)”.

– Djokovic was criticised for his on-court demeanour in his match with Schwartzman, including his attitude to ball boys who were told to feed the ball and towel to him a lot faster than they were. “He played really well”. Twenty-fifth seed Steve Johnson, grieving the recent death of his father, lost to sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem (teem) 6-1, 6-7, 6-3.

But things were less straightforward for Novak Djokovic, who needed five sets.Nine-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal has advanced to the last 16 with a straight-sets victory in the third round.

Nadal was untouchable against the outclassed No. 63. It was his 100th match over five sets on clay, and this took his record to 98-2.

His only losses came in Paris.

Looking at their career head-to-head, Nadal is 1-0 against Bautista Agut. “I have a feeling that I have played well up to now”, Nadal said ominously after thumping Basilashvili.

– Garbine Muguruza on how baking helps her forget the stress of tennis.

“In the beginning of the match he was not playing bad, and I was able to produce winners, to play with no mistakes. Was a great match for me, no?”

Two matches ended with retirements.

The 10th seeded David Goffin suffered a nasty ankle injury when he got caught in court covers, forcing him to abandon his third-round tie with Horacio Zeballos. “That doesn’t mean that the numbers don’t worry me now”. “I was trained to stay focused and I’m happy I could finish it early”.

Two more breaks put him in control and a third gave him a spot in the last 16, where he will face either France’s Lucas Pouille or Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

Elina Svitolina is 6-4 3-3 up against Magda Linette on Suzanne Lenglen.

At times, the second seed resembled the player whose dominance of the game was total only 12 months ago. His previous best was a 6-2 6-0 6-0 win over Juan Monaco here in 2012.

And, despite a threatening thunderstorm which swirled around Roland Garros, the Spaniard is clearly on track to achieve the feat.

In todays match, Praneeth started strongly and went into the first break with a four-point lead, paving the way for an easy win in the first game.

Seeded winners in the women’s third round: No. 3 Simona Halep, No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro, No. 28 Caroline Garcia.

“I don’t want anything, I don’t need anything”. I will try perhaps to go out for dinner with my family.

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the No. 20 seed, beat 11th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

French 13th-seeded hope Kristina Mladenovic stopped Shelby Rogers 7-5, 4-6, 8-6.