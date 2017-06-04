‘Number of Casualties’ After Speeding Van Slams Into Pedestrians on London Bridge

The Prime Minister said introducing new rules for cyberspace would “deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online” and that technology firms were not now doing enough.

“Customers who wish to reschedule their London flights from 3, 4 or 5 June can do so with no penalty or extra payments”, it added.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has described last night’s terror attack in London, in which seven people were killed, as part of a new trend of terrorism, saying “the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism” needs to be defeated. It then went to Borough Market, where three men got out and attacked people with knives.

The attacks were considered by the Metropolitan Police force as “terrorist incidents“.

He added that the explosives and canisters seen strapped to the vests of some of the suspects were established to have been hoaxes.

In a statement outside 10 Downing Street, Mrs May said that although there was no direct link between the three incidents, “terrorism breeds terrorism”. Police tweeted that Londoners should “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”.

President Donald Trump argued in favor of his controversial travel ban as London authorities responded to reports of a string of attacks Saturday night.

It also comes less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

The ministry condemned in the “strongest terms” the two terrorist incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday. The police said that all the attackers involved in the incident had been killed.

It took a familiar, horrifying form: as with the Westminster attack in March, a van was driven at speed – apparently on the wrong side of the road – into crowds of people.

The gesture came the morning after three attackers careened a white van into pedestrians on London Bridge, in the heart of the British capital, Sunday evening.

One witness, Gerard, told the BBC he saw a woman being stabbed “10 or 15 times” by men shouting “This is for Allah”.

Witnesses say a group of men got out and began stabbing people.

London’s transport authority said London Bridge rail station had been closed at the request of the police.

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people”.

Another, Eric, told the BBC the men “ran towards the people that they almost ran over”.

A host of celebrities and musicians, including Ariana Grande, who is scheduled to perform in Manchester on Sunday to benefit the victims of a May 22 suicide bombing outside a concert in that city, said their thoughts were with London.