Nuns will have ‘no involvement’ in new maternity hospital

Confirming the news, the Religious Sisters of Charity explained their stance on the matter.

Minister Harris will update Government on the project next week.

They are planning to transfer their ownership to a new charity, to be called “St Vincent’s” and said they will have no involvement in this company.

“Although the Sisters of Charity no longer have any direct involvement in the provision of healthcare services, we remain dedicated to preserving the legacy of Mary Aikenhead, whose mission in life was to heal and care for the sick and poor“, the spokesperson said.

The SVHG Board, management and staff, she added, would continue to provide acute healthcare services that fostered Aikenhead’s core values of dignity, compassion, justice, quality and advocacy. The nuns will have no involvement.

The Sisters of Charity said they had spent the last two years trying to find the best way to give up their ownership of the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG), which includes St Vincent’s University Hospital, St. Vincent’s Private Hospital and St Michael’s Hospital, Dun Laoghaire.

It would have seen the nuns give land at Elm Park for the new hospital but retain ultimate ownership under a complex corporate structure.

He said the board of the current National Maternity Hospital in Holles St will donate the proceeds of the sale of its building which will be in tens of millions of euro.

“The outcome of the process is that the Religious Sisters of Charity believe the future continued success of SVHG, and perpetuating the vision and values of Mary Aikenhead, can best be ensured by relinquishing their shareholding in SVHG”.

Chairman James Menton said: “The Sisters have always held the highest ambitions for the provision of world class healthcare services in Ireland and have successfully achieved and sustained this”.

Further to this, they will have no involvement in the maternity hospital on its campus.

Furthermore, with the transfer of ownership, the Sisters of Charity will no longer have a right to appoint Directors to the Board of SVHG and the present two Sister Directors will resign from the Board with immediate effect.

The sisters’ shares will be transferred to St Vincent’s for a “nominal consideration”.

“The National Maternity Hospital warmly welcomes the Statement from The Sisters of Charity and the Board of SVHG this morning”.

An order of nuns has said it will have “no involvement” in a new Irish maternity hospital on land it controls.

The State has invested €350 million up to now, and a year ago provided €225 million in funding, “and yet nobody asked us about ownership of St Vincent’s University Hospital”.

Health Minister Simon Harris said it was “historic” and it will be free of religious influence.

Protestors holding up a petition in Dublin on May 5.

The decision to give ownership of the maternity hospital to the order caused an outcry.

The Green Party have welcomed the announcement by the Sisters of Charity. Chairperson Krysia Lynch says they need to know whether the agreement will be acceptable to the public.

Dr Boylan said it is time to move and get the new hospital built and ensure that there is absolutely no question whatsoever of any outside influence, or any question of the religious sisters being put in a position where, he said, they were owning a hospital which was conducting work which was so fundamentally opposed to their beliefs.