Oasis reunion at Manchester’s One Love concert? Liam Gallagher speaks out

Liam Gallagher would prefer to be in Oasis than be a solo artist.

“But that’s not happening, so you can’t sit at home twiddling your thumbs, do you know what I mean?”

Unable to resist making a dig, he added: “And plus, I wanted to remind everyone he’s an old fart now”.

“But I’ve got a band, the band are good man. but I guess my name is on top of it which suits me fine”. ‘There’s some calmer tunes, there’s definitely some in your face bangers.’ With his iconic voice and irascible attitude as strong as ever, the solo career of the younger Gallagher brother will hotly followed by old and new fans.

On the likelihood of him getting back in the band with his sibling – who quit the group in 2009 after they had on stage bust-up – he said: “I’ve said this a million times before -the person holding an Oasis reunion back is Noel, not me”. A lot of people go, “Oh, leave it in the past, you were great then”.

Liam performed his debut solo show at Manchester’s O2 Ritz on Tuesday (30.05.17).

Noel turned 50 a week after the attack at Manchester’s MEN arena.

Meanwhile, rumours have circulated that Oasis could be set to reunite for the One Love Manchester concert this weekend – which tickets have sold out for today in minutes. He’s my brother, man, and I love him.

He’s quickly deleted the tweet and said that it was a “human error” but it seems odd that you’d accidentally include the band. We can’t be having that, [one living] in a £20million house and the other poor kid living in a £10million house’.

“Let’s get that. We know that”.

Fans of the legendary British band have been desperate for the boys to end their feud and get back together.