Obama pans Trump withdrawal from climate deal

Tesla founder Elon Musk on Thursday confirmed he would quit White House business panels in reaction to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

“Unfortunately, the first to suffer from this injudicious decision is the American people”, the group, an alliance of climate activists, said. Speaking from the Rose Garden, Trump expressed his commitment to the American voters.

LIASSON: That’s true. But pulling out says something important about how America views its place in the world.

Arguing that countries like China and India are benefiting the most from the Paris Agreement, Trump said that the agreement on climate change was unfair to the United States, as it badly hit its businesses and jobs.

For supporters of Trump’s decision, the effect of USA withdrawal is often believed to be exaggerated since the United States has already replaced coal with natural gas and other renewable energy sources.

“We note the United States’ decision with regret”, they said, describing the carbon-curbing accord as “a vital tool for our planet, our societies and our economies”. “I know that you are a great nation”.

“This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States”, Trump said.

But progressives who hoped that Ivanka Trump and Kushner’s presence in Trump’s inner circle would moderate the president’s most extreme stances said they saw Thursday’s exit from the climate accord as another demoralizing moment. There are many other examples. “And they won’t be”, Trump added as he tapped into the “America First” message he used when he was elected president past year. “Therefore, in order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord”.

“Am departing presidential councils”. On the contrary, solving the climate crisis through cooperation, innovation, new technologies and improved access to capital around the world will create real, sustainable economic growth for those who have the vision to make this moment of challenge a moment of opportunity. It’s nearly like they are gaming the whole Paris agreement. “Industry must now lead and not depend on government”. Some of his aides have been searching for a middle ground in an effort to thread the needle between his base of supporters who oppose the deal for fear it will hamper US economic growth and those warning that a USA exit would deal a blow to the fight against global warming as well as to worldwide US leadership. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell applauded Trump “for dealing yet another significant blow to the Obama administration’s assault on domestic energy production and jobs”.

The president can slow the pace at which the country moves towards renewable energy, but he can’t stop it from happening, Boykoff said. The move fulfilled a major Trump campaign pledge, but drew condemnation from USA allies and business leaders.

Brown joined Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington state and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of NY to form the U.S. Climate Alliance to uphold the Paris climate agreement, a pact involving almost 200 nations aimed at slowing the warming of the planet.

But “Steel City” Mayor Bill Peduto took to Twitter to dispute the president’s assertion.

The U.S. commitment under Paris of cutting emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025 is ambitious, though.

China’s pledged to “peak” greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Before Trump announced his decision Thursday afternoon, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told reporters during a visit to Berlin that fighting global warming was a “global consensus” and an “international responsibility”. It’s time for Australia to follow the Pacific and stand with those on the frontlines of climate change.

In announcing the move to pull out of the deal, Trump said his action would help improve the USA economy and return jobs. Like his boss, Pruitt has questioned the consensus of climate scientists that the Earth is warming and that man-made climate emissions are to blame.

The US, exceeded only by China in greenhouse gas emissions, accounts for more than 15 percent of the worldwide total.

In a statement backed by all 28 European Union states, the European Union and China were poised to commit to full implementation of the agreement, officials said. Now, Trump’s continuing to give the same business to the historic Paris Agreement of 2015 on climate change.

Oil majors Shell and ExxonMobil Corp supported the Paris pact.