Not long after President Donald Trump announced today that the United States would withdraw from the Paris climate accord, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that Philly will continue to honor the historic agreement to lessen the country’s carbon footprint in an attempt to fight the global effects of climate change. They say that climate changes are natural, and they say that the Paris accord will slow economic growth and cause higher energy costs.

“At what point does America get demeaned?” he continued.

“Industry must now lead and not depend on government”, wrote Jeff Immelt, CEO of General electric, according to Fortune. Resistance to Trump’s move quickly bubbled up in statehouses, city halls, corporate boardrooms and homes across America.

Alden Meyer of the Union of Concerned Scientists called Trump’s move “reprehensible”. Mayors of more than 85 cities across the U.S. signed a letter on Thursday announcing a commitment to reduce emissions and push clean energy.

The National Climate Change Secretariat said on Friday that Singapore will continue contributing to the global effort to address climate change.

President Donald Trump announced his intention for the United States to leave the Paris climate agreement on Thursday in a lengthy and rambling speech that veered into inaccurate territory several times. “We’re going to grow rapidly”, he said.

“The agreement is a massive redistribution of United States’ wealth to other countries”, Trump said. “You won the election with a manufacturing jobs agenda”.

Without mentioning the USA specifically, Li said that “China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment” and pointed out that his was one of the first countries to ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Mr Trump said though that he was open to renegotiating the deal, or creating a new agreement, “on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers”.

In a memo to Apple employees Thursday afternoon, Cook expressed his disappointment with Trump’s decision to pull out of the global agreement. The accord calls for countries to revisit their individual pledges every five years, with the hope that nations will adopt stricter limits as the price of cleaner energy technology drops.

Trump’s claim that the Paris accord would achieve “tiny, tiny” temperature reductions was attributed to MIT.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Britain would continue to press the U.S.to reduce unsafe emissions even if Trump pulls out.

China overtook the United States as the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2007 but analysts see the USA withdrawal as an opportunity for China to burnish its image as a global leader.