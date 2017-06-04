Obamas buy DC rental house for millions

President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have made a decision to stick around Washington since moving out of the White House, and they don’t seem to be leaving the capital anytime soon.

Before leaving office, Obama said the family will remain in D.C. while their younger daughter, Sasha, finishes high school.

They must have really taken to the eight-bedroom, 9.5-bath house, since they just doled out $8.1 million to buy it this week.

The Obamas still own a Georgian-style home in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, the city that will house the Obama presidential library. It was listed at $5.3 million in 2016 by Joe Lockhart, who was a press secretary for Bill Clinton, but it did not sell. Spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement: “Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property”.

According to records, Lockhart purchased the house in May 2014 for $5.295 million.

The 8,200-square-foot home, which last fall underwent upgraded security preparations in order to accommodate the family’s arrival, is now blocked off to public access by concrete barriers, manned 24-7 by United States Secret Service officers.

The Obamas are also neighbors with President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.