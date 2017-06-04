Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in N Carolina

Police responded to a 911 call of a man who was robbing a home while a woman and her granddaughter hid upstairs on Firetree Lane in Cary at 2:38 a.m. Sunday, according to a spokeswoman for Cary.

Roman says officer Lopez is Hispanic and Johnson was black.

It was not immediately clear how long the investigations will take, but Godwin said it will likely be a matter of weeks, not days.

An officer investigating a break-in call said he saw and heard a suspect firing a gun before shooting and killing the man Sunday, Cary Police Chief Tony Godwin said.

Cary police are investigating several vehicle break-ins and home burglaries in the area from late Saturday and early Sunday, Godwin said.

Godwin says 29-year-old officer A.J. Lopez spotted Johnson about three hours later. He is off patrolling during the investigation.

Two women made the call while hiding in a closet around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. He declined to say how many shots Lopez fired or where Johnson was wounded. “I looked over the balcony and I saw someone”.

Mei Thai said a man came into her garage first, but he couldn’t break into her house, so he went next door.

She managed to slip into a bedroom to warn another woman in the home, and they called 911 from inside a closet.

During the wait for police to arrive, the 911 operator tells the women that he will let them know when police are going to walk around the outside of the home. They have not released his name or what led the officers to fire. Police found Johnson, who they suspected broke into the home, a short time later about a block away. The women and the officers were not injured.

The 911 operator says that the young woman who initially heard and saw the intruder and awakened the other woman did “a fantastic job”.