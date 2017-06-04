Officer wounded in London Bridge attack armed only with baton

Three men have been shot dead by British officers after a vehicle and knife attack on London Bridge and the Borough Market, which left at least six people dead.

The men then pulled knives and got out at the crowded area of Borough Market and attacked victims on the street and at pubs, Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, said in a statement. “And the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday”.

“Obviously a very high priority for us is to identify them, work out who they are, where they’ve came from, what is behind this”, she said.

Seven people were killed in the attack near London Bridge, the third terrorist attack in the United Kingdom in three months.

Prime Minister Theresa May called Sunday for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism in Britain after an attack that killed seven people in a busy area of London and disrupted Britain’s election campaign just days before a nationwide vote.

Accounts emerged of people trying to barricade themselves in a pub while others tried throwing tables and other objects to fend off the attackers. It remained closed off Sunday as police urged residents and tourists to stay away. A Reuters photographer later saw four women being removed from the building, shielding their faces as they stepped into police vans.

Damien Pettit, 31, said he thought one of the attackers was possibly a neighbour who lived on the ground floor of his apartment block. “That’s because they used knives and a truck”.

Islamist militants have carried out scores of deadly attacks in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the United States over the past two years.

“We don’t believe there are additional elements” at large, said Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

“Terrorism breeds terrorism, and perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully-constructed plots after years of planning and training – and not even as lone attackers radicalized online – but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

She said Candice’s boyfriend was at her bedside.

Most of the main political parties suspended election campaigning on Sunday, but May said this would resume on Monday.

Soon after, reports started coming in of stabbings at Borough Market, a nearby area full of bars and restaurants surrounding a popular food market.

The investigation is being led by the Counter Terrorism Command, and police have asked for images or footage of the incident to be passed onto officers. “They were scared. The police were scared”, he said. “We need to do more but we also need to be sensitive to the fact that there are people who are only just discovering that their loved ones have died”, she said. May said the assailants’ aim had been to sow panic.

The three attackers were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, but turned out to be hoaxes, and were shot dead by police within 8 minutes of the first call to emergency services.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer tweeted that he was “horrified by the events in London” and that Canada would always stand with the people of London. His condition was not life-threatening.

The UK threat level remains at severe following the attack, and Police Scotland said it “continues to dynamically review all safety and security plans and operations”. Several days later it was lowered again to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

At the time he said: “It is a reality I’m afraid that London, New York, other major cities around the world have got to be prepared for these sorts of things”.

Large area south of London Bridge cordoned off as intense police investigation continues.

The US President Donald Trump ashed out indirectly at Mr Khan, saying that it was time to “stop being politically correct” about terrorism. Khan had earlier said Londoners would see an increased police presence on the streets of the city and people should not be alarmed by that. “In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain’s side”, said new French President Emmanuel Macron. Australia said two of its citizens were caught up in it and one of them was in hospital.