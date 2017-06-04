Officials say Trump may not try to block Comey’s testimony

However, The New York Times, quoting two unnamed senior administration officials, reported that the President did not plan to invoke executive privilege to try to prevent Mr Comey from providing potentially damaging testimony to Congress.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters Friday he was unaware if the president would try to block Comey’s testimony.

However, Trump has publicly discussed his conversations with Comey before firing him last month – and legal experts have concluded that the president most likely, as such, has waived his ability to invoke privilege.

Spicer said he hadn’t spoken to the White House counsel, Don McGahn, about the matter.

Comey is expected to testify about his own conversations with the president, including one in which Trump allegedly asked him to dial back the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russian Federation.

In one memo written after a February get-together, Comey recounted how the president suggested the FBI should drop its investigation of Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, the national security adviser who was forced to resign for lying to administration officials about his contacts with the Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

If President Trump invokes the privilege, it could bar Comey from revealing private conversations he had with the president about the FBI’s Russian Federation investigation into Mike Flynn and Trump associates – and whether the president asked him to back off. Trump later tweeted: “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” Comey is expected to tell lawmakers on Thursday about his private conversations with Trump.

‘When Director Comey goes to testify, I think that will be a very clarifying moment. It’s possible that Congress could have sued the White House over a claim in order to get a judge to rule that Trump had waived the privilege by publicly characterizing the conversations already, but there seems to be no precedent for such an implied waiver.

In striking down a president’s attempts to use executive privilege, courts have focused on the reason the privilege was being asserted – was it to protect sensitive information in the public interest, or an attempt to hide potential evidence of misconduct?

The President has said that Comey informed him three times that he was personally not under investigation.

The administration also could seek a court injunction against Comey testifying, in which case a violation would constitute contempt of court.

In that same interview, Trump called Comey a “showboat” and said it was his decision to fire the Federal Bureau of Investigation director.

The White House has been buffeted by a series of negative headlines regarding the Russian Federation investigation and whether associates of President Donald Trump colluded with Russian Federation.

“We’ll be watching with the rest of the world when Director Comey testifies”, Ms Conway told ABC News.

Jarrett also said that Mr. Comey put himself in a box because, if he felt at the time the conversation rose to obstruction, he was obligated to report it.