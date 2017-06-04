“Oi, cowards!”: Londoners fought back as killers rampaged

“They kept coming to try to stab me”. Police said three suspects exited the vehicle at the nearby Borough Market and attempted to stab people.

Trump also spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences and offered Washington’s “full support” in investigating and bringing the perpetrators to justice, the White House said in a statement.

Trump drew criticism on Saturday night for failing to immediately reaffirm his support for the United Kingdom and express sympathy for victims, instead retweeting an unconfirmed Drudge Report story as London police were still responding to the incident.

Distraught, he followed the attackers to Borough Market – a food market that dates back centuries and is housed in an elegant 19th century structure – and started throwing whatever he could find at them including chairs, glasses and bottles.

“I am appalled and furious that these twisted and cowardly terrorists deliberately targeted innocent Londoners and visitors to our city who were just enjoying their Saturday night”, he added. “Evil, evil people”, he told the newspaper.

The assault began Saturday night when a van veered off the road and drove into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

He told Sky News he could not be certain it was the same person, but that it looked like a man who lived in the block.

The suicide belts were later discovered to be fake, suggesting that the attackers deliberately used the belts to ensure they would be killed. Eyewitnesses said they heard the men shout “this is for Allah”, British media reported.

Grande and other acts were due to give a benefit concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday evening to raise funds for victims of the concert bombing and their families.

The condition of the second Australian “directly affected” by the attack is not yet known.

May, who served as interior minister for six years before taking office after the Brexit vote last summer, said Britain’s response to the terror threat must change.

“Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing”, they said in a statement.

May called on worldwide communications companies to do more to block cyberspace to extremist groups who use it for recruitment and for encrypted information about plots.

She also said that while progress had been made, there remained “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”. The main political parties halted national campaigning Sunday but were expected to resume Monday, and officials said the election would not be canceled or postponed.

Saturday’s rampage is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg, and the French, German and Russian leaders sent messages of support. “God bless!” he tweeted. “It’s not normal, I hate it”, Doreen says, “But I can’t stay inside the room either”.

Kimberley Del Toro said that her daughter had been unable to speak since sustaining the wound.

Witnesses report seeing attackers stabbing people in Borough Market along Stoney Street near Brindisa restaurant, El Pastor tapas restaurant, the Wheatsheaf Pub, Roast restaurant and Black and Blue restaurant.

The gang had metal canisters strapped to their chests which police chief Rowley confirmed were hoax suicide vests.