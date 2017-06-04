One Canadian national among those killed in London attack – PM Trudeau

Britain was struck again as unidentified attackers driving a van ran over pedestrians and stabbed people on Saturday night in London, leaving at least seven people killed and 48 injured so far.

– The men armed with knives left the vehicle and attacked people in the nearby Borough Market area on the south side of the Thames, witnesses said. Within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call officers shot and killed the three suspected assailants.

Her family initially said: “Please keep her in your prayers and if anyone has seen or spoken to her and knows she is ok let us know”.

– Terror attack? At 0025 British time on Sunday the incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market were declared as terrorist incidents.

In a message of defiance, he insisted the 8 June general election must go ahead as planned and that the terrorists “would not win”.

The Canadian government is advising citizens to be vigilant in the wake of the attack.

The BBC showed a photograph of two possible London attackers shot by police, one of whom had canisters strapped to his body.

“Armed response officers then responded very quickly and bravely and confronted the three male suspects who were shot and killed on Borough Market”, Mark Rowley, Britain’s top anti-terrorism officer, said.

She said: “It is important to stress that there is no intelligence of any specific threat to Scotland, However, the police will ensure appropriate protective security measures are implemented”.

Police tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it was safe to do so.

“We finished drinking at a bar and we came out onto the road and I looked to my left and there was a guy, we thought he was just drunk, he was lying on the floor”, the man told Sky.

Witnesses said that soon after the van incident on the London Bridge, a knife-wielding man started charging towards a bar packed with people, reported AFP.

In September, Khan said terrorism is “part and parcel of living in a big city” and in May a year ago called Trump’s views on Muslims “ignorant”.

“We believe three people were involved, but we still have got some more inquiries to do to be 100 percent confident in that”, he said. “The Labour party will be beginning its national campaigning this evening”. On Sunday (June 4), 36 were still being treated, with 21 in a critical condition.

Speaking in Downing Street five days before the United Kingdom general election, May described the latest attack as “brutal” and said extremism had to be defeated.

They also praised the work of the Greater Manchester Police and Northumbrian Police forces and expressed their gratitude to nurses and members of the British Red Cross who had supported them “during [their] darkest hours”.

“But these people have chosen to abandon their faith and chose to go out and commit a horrific attack on innocent people which just goes to show the difference between us and them”.