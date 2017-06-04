Ariana Grande’s massive One Love Manchester benefit concert is set to take place at around 6am Monday, New Zealand time, and you can tune in here.

In London on Saturday, seven people were killed in what authorities have called a terrorist incident that involved a vehicle ramming into pedestrians on London Bridge and attackers stabbing people in nearby Borough Market.

Grande’s manager Scooter Braun said on Sunday that the concert will go on as planned.

“There are two large-scale events taking place in Greater Manchester today and we would like to assure people that these will still take place, but with additional security in place to ensure the safety of everyone”, Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan said in a statement on Sunday.

TVNZ1 will be showing Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert live from 5.55am-9.30am. Twenty-two people were killed and more than 100 wounded when Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device in the Arena foyer as fans were departing. On Saturday, she had visited fans still receiving hospital treatment for injuries sustained during the Manchester attack.

American pop star Grande has organised the show, which will also feature performances from Little Mix, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Usher, Katy Perry and Niall Horan, in tribute to those victims of the May 22 Manchester terror attack.

“We will not quit or operate in fear”.

The concert will be broadcast on a variety of outlets.

The benefit concert for the victims of the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city on May 22nd has begun.

In the U.S., Freeform will also carry it live on TV and many local ABC stations will air a one-hour highlight show following game 2 of the NBA Finals.