One remains missing after Cambria plant explosion

On the other side of the lake, closer to the facility, Jeremey Blease was afraid the blast could cause another explosion at the ethanol operation, so he moved with his daughter to a relative’s home farther away.

“We all know someone that has been affected”, Tim Ehrhardt, pastor at First Reformed Church in Randolph said. “And if that takes a few moments longer, you know, that is better for the families”. The ethanol plant has been operational for almost a decade.

Clemente Mercado is married to a relative of one of the missing workers. “Not just the shock of the event, but the economic hardship to the families”, Williams said.

“Yeah, very emotional for them”.

Sixteen employees were working when the blast was reported at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, a small community about 45 miles north-east of Madison.

‘The big thing everyone has to realize is the fire was still active, ‘ Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards told Channel 3000. It was unclear on Thursday whether the blast occurred in that part of the facility. The emergency response was upgraded to a 4th alarm soon after the explosion and the Heavy Urban Rescue Team, as well as multiple air ambulances, were called to the scene. Four were in the hospital’s burn center, while the fifth was in the trauma and life support center, hospital spokeswoman Emily Kumlien said. This is very hard for everybody that’s been there especially for families waiting for some kind of information.

Riley Didion, president of Didion Milling.

So Ramirez, a waitress at Two White Doves Family Restaurant, on the single block downtown that contains Cambria’s library, village offices, bank and both of its bars, spent much of Thursday on her phone. Williams says there were no evacuations in the area. Schools in the Cambria-Friesland district also closed Thursday because of the incident.

Superintendent Timothy Raymond says early childhood through 12th grade is housed in one building about an eighth of a mile from the plant.

“Everything is about the stability of the plant, the proximity to the school”, Raymond said.

Didion employs about 225 people, but they work at various locations.

Didion Milling’s corn mill in Cambria, Wisconsin, U.S. pictured in 2012.