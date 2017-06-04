OPEC extend oil output cut by nine months to fight glut

Ahead of the meeting, the organization announced that Equatorial Guinea had joined, expanding OPEC membership to 14.

The cuts were extended by OPEC and a dozen independent oil exporters, including Russian Federation. “We have more work to do in lowering inventories toward the last five-year average, but we are on the right track”. “Many member countries have indicated flexibility but.that won’t be necessary”, Khalid al-Falih, Saudi energy minister, said before the meeting.

OPEC comments may have also bolstered expectations that major producers would strike a more dramatic deal, even though few cartel officials publicly predicted any of those things were likely to come to pass. “We would do it in six months but then we’d have a seasonal build [of supply] in the first quarter which could undo what we’ve done so we went for the safe bet of extending to nine months”, said Falih.

OPEC does not have plans to impose restrictions on oil extraction in Libya and Nigeria in the nearest future, al-Falih stated, as the two countries’ production does not affect the plan to reduce global oil stocks.

Opec oil ministers were continuing their discussions in Vienna after three hours of talks.

Consultancy Wood Mackenzie added a nine-month extension would make no change to its 2017 price forecast of $55.

“We all have undoubtedly a positive effect [from the agreement] – both country-producers and county-consumers alike”, Novak said. “These are the main goals we chose for ourselves”.

“We support the extension of production cuts agreement that was agreed upon past year for another six months”, Mohammed Al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas said. Its next meeting will take place in Moscow in July. Russian Federation and other non-Opec countries have signed up to the deal, Suhail al Mazrouei, the oil minister for the United Arab Emirates, told the Financial Times.

American producers are not part of the output agreement.

US shale producers ramped their production in 2017, “eroding” the benefits of cuts by OPEC, which refuses to slash production even more, he said.

The cuts are likely to be shared again by a dozen oil exporters outside OPEC led by top producer Russian Federation, which reduced output in tandem with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries from January.

USA shale production requires a higher price to be profitable compared with traditional crude oil.