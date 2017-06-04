Opening races of America’s Cup challenger series postponed

Team New Zealand refocusses on Monday on the semi-final stage of the America’s Cup challenger series in Bermuda, after missing the chance of a bonus point for the Cup finals.

As such, they will take a bonus point with them into the best-of-13 Cup Match, effectively the regatta final, later in the month.

Faced with the opportunity of taking on Artemis Racing, SoftBank Team Japan or Land Rover BAR, Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling finally ended the anticipation by revealing his answer at the final press conference of the qualifiers.

Team New Zealand crossed ahead of Oracle on the third leg but Spithill squeezed through the gate mark in the lead.

The new breed of craft competing for the oldest trophy in worldwide sport lifts out of the water on hydrofoils, so far “flying” at speeds of more than 40 knots.

The schooner America won the first race and the trophy was subsequently renamed the America’s Cup.

Ben Ainslie, the BAR skipper, who steered his team to victory against SoftBank Team Japan before losing to Oracle today, said the British syndicate were up for the challenge. We wanted that point, like the rest of the teams.

“That point could be critically important”, said Spithill following today’s racing”.

“That gets us all hungry and makes us want to reward the guys on shore”.

As Team NZ, Artemis, Ben Ainslie Racing, and Team Japan return to the water on Monday (NZ time), to start the process that will whittle four challengers down to one, Oracle will ramp up their work on shore, taking what they’ve learnt from their 10 races so far, and trying to ensure they have the flawless boat for when the America’s Cup match starts.

Ainslie has had a troubled campaign so far, including a clash which holed his catamaran and almost ended his dream of bringing the cup “home” to Britain.

Light conditions are forecast for the first day, with building winds after that, in the lead-up to the challenger finals next weekend.

“It’s going to be very tough to beat them but I believe we can”, he said.

Emirates Team New Zealand is the top-seeded team and gets to pick its opponent from among Britain’s Land Rover BAR, SoftBank Team Japan and Sweden’s Artemis Racing.

That is the end of Oracle Team USA’s competitive action until Saturday 17th June when they will race the first two rounds of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton.

Oracle Team USA helmsan Jimmy Spithill says Team NZ have made “fundamental mistakes” in both of the races between the two boats.

This was scary. Team USA’s skipper playing hardball at a crucial moment of this big race on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Although they only recorded another two wins against now-eliminated Groupama Team France, Barker and co have shown they can put up a spirited challenge to the flaky Swedish team.

For racing to go ahead, the America’s Cup rules require a minimum average wind of 6 knots (11 kilometres per hour).

“We are working on that”.