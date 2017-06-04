Opposition creates uproar during Punjab Assembly’s budget session

The Punjab government will present over Rs 1.96 trillion, including Rs 635 billion for projects to gain mileage in election, budget for fiscal 2017-18 on Friday (today) by re-launching the famous taxi scheme, continuing laptop distribution, and subsidizing agricultural inputs with no new tax but spreading the net of the GST on some new services, including medical and educational practitioners.

The development budget is 15 per cent more than the current fiscal year, the finance minister said. Data indicated that Rs17 billion have been allocated for additional classrooms in school, Rs4 billion for reconstruction and fix of dilapidated school buildings, Rs4 billion for Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF), Rs1 billion for Lahore Knowledge Park (LKP), and Rs5 billion for Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for projects being executed under the public-private-partnership model.

She proposed ten percent raise in the salaries of the provincial government employees and pensions, while the minimum monthly wages of labourers and industrial workers will now be Rs15,000.

Also, the Punjab government will provide free text books at public schools worth Rs3.5 bn, and restore twelve hundred school buildings at the cost of Rs4 bn.The Khadim e Punjab School Program has also been allocated Rs5bn to fulfill all infrastructure needs of government schools.

Sources further informed that Rs 260 billion will be allocated for the payment of debts.

An amount of Rs 179.354 million has been reserved for Inspectorate of Mines, whereas the Punjab Small Industries Corporation will get Rs1.420 billion as grant-in-aid. The policy of issuing bonds was abolished in 70s. She said the government plans to distribute 50,000 Orange Cabs among the jobless youth while Hand-Tap Project will be started in backward districts of the province with a total amount of Rs 330 million.

She said Punjab is expecting an income of Rs 1154bn from the federal government, and there is an estimate of provincial revenue worth Rs 348bn, and general revenue worth Rs 1501bn.

She said that all development projects including CPEC projects are the hallmarks of transparency and high speed completion.

Similarly, foreign-assisted schemes get Rs24 billion, clean drinking water projects by Punjab Saaf Pani Company gets Rs30 billion and Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP) gets Rs18 billion, according to the documents.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif encouraged the provincial minister during her speech, by thumping the desk, while the government ministers shouted “well done” in response to the commotion.