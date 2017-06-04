Oracle beats Kiwis to earn America’s Cup match bonus point

Oracle Team USA won the qualifiers and, with that victory, go into the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton with a valuable point already banked.

Team New Zealand had gathered momentum entering the winner-takes-all affair, leading Oracle by one point, but came off second best in their scrap in the final round-robin phase of qualifying.

We believe with the forecasts over the coming week that it represents our best chance of progressing through,  said Burling, who took the opportunity to pass on his condolences to the family of New Zealander Mary Elizabeth McKee, who was killed in a boat crash in Hamilton Harbour on Thursday night.

The pre-race pressure was high with the victor of the monumental clash not only taking the bragging rights, but also importantly topping the final Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers table which means taking a vital point into the showpiece America’s Cup Match. presented by Louis Vuitton.

Jimmy Spithill’s U.S. crew now progress straight to the main event, where they’ll start with a one race advantage thanks to their overall win in the qualifiers. Oracle Team USA once again won the battle, with their opposition appealing and failing with a penalty protest.

“Team New Zealand have proven throughout the qualifying rounds they are sailing really well and very fast across the range of conditions”.

As Team NZ, Artemis, Ben Ainslie Racing, and Team Japan return to the water on Monday (NZ time), to start the process that will whittle four challengers down to one, Oracle will ramp up their work on shore, taking what they’ve learnt from their 10 races so far, and trying to ensure they have the flawless boat for when the America’s Cup match starts.

“In the round robins, we’ve beaten Dean in both races and that gives the team a bit of confidence going forward”.

With lighter winds predicted over the next few days, each team will have to be at their sharpest to prevail in what will be a compelling series of races.

The only setbacks they’ve suffered in Bermuda are their two losses to Artemis Racing, the Swedish outfit, but skipper Jimmy Spithill and his team will definitely not be anxious about how they’re tracking.

Oracle came back later Saturday and beat Land Rover BAR.

Despite the setback, SoftBank Team Japan recovered brilliantly to close the gap to their rivals ahead of the next gate as the two teams crossed paths before the turn.

A tickle up from Ainslie in the pre-start of the Semi-Finals could be just what the Kiwis need.

However, it was not to be as Artemis Racing continued to find their form with what proved a relatively routine victory. Also Saturday, the British boat beat Team Japan and Artemis Racing beat Groupama Team France, which was eliminated Friday.

Compounding the error, Burling then drove Emirates Team New Zealand across the race course boundary and received a third penalty, followed by a fourth for failing to take the third in a timely manner.

Spithill claimed to have prior knowledge that TNZ would choose Ben Ainslie Racing as its semifinals opponent, saying he knew “from the leak I’ve got in their team”. The victor will face Oracle, which is racing in the preliminaries even though its place in the final is guaranteed as the defending champion.

Hampered by inconsistency and holding a less-than-impressive record of four wins and six losses, Land Rover BAR have it all to do to overhaul their semi-final opponents Team New Zealand.