Orlando International Airport incident: Gunman in custody

Ryan Natale tweeted: “Just got the f*** out of the Orlando airport“. He was possessing a gun and was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff in a rental auto area, police said.

Earlier, the airport’s verified account said there was a man with a weapon in a rental auto area of Side A, Level 1.

Police said the suspect was attempting “suicide by cop”, trying to draw gunfire from authorities by threatening bystanders and the responding officers.

Pettigrew was being held for a mental evaluation and faces aggravated assault charges.

The incident took place in the rental auto area of Level 1, Side A, the airport tweeted. He was screaming, and officers had surrounded him. He said in the report, he saw Pettigrew assume the “shooting stance” and point what appeared to be a gun at Officer Charles Wadley.

Micahel Pettigrew pointed the gun at officers and said “shoot me, shoot me”, the department said in a Twitter post.

Plaza said she didn’t hear any gunshots or see anyone who was injured.

“I actually had a thought of me getting shot in the back”, she said.

Although the gun was fake, it seemed very real to Turner.

“The people of Orlando are lucky to have such dedicated officers protecting them each day”, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said late Tuesday.

The incident was first reported about 7:24 pm (Local time). The entire terminal was eventually closed.

The alleged gunman at Orlando International Airport is contained but not in custody, airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said.

Employees had been told to shelter behind the desk of the business, he said. “You couldn’t have a better resolution”.

The airport said there was a minimal impact because of the incident. The terrifying situation created confusion and uncertainty as video and photos posted online showed police with their weapons drawn.