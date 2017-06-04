Osinbajo inaugurates Nigeria’s Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Council

According to a statement by the spokesman of the Acting President, Mr. Laolu Akande, the passage of these Acts would facilitate the achievement of the goals of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) set up by President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2016 and chaired by the Vice-President to progressively make Nigeria an easier place for businesses to start and thrive.

He said the diversity of the country was the reason why other countries have respect for Nigeria.

Yemi Osinbajo arrived the city Thursday afternoon on official visit.

” The garment factory is a clear example of how to provide jobs for the people and I urge other state governments to replicate the same in their states”, he said. We are greater together than apart. “Unity is absolutely important because God wants us to be united”, Osinbajo said.

He called on Nigerian Leaders to always prioritize the welfare of the people, irrespective of their political affiliations.

The acting president stated that the federal government was doing everything possible to accommodate every Nigerian.

Osinbajo, while in the state is expected to commission some projects embarked upon by Ayade.

He said the initiative would enhance economic and social development of the state.

Residents comprising women, men and children thronged the streets to give the Acting President a fitting welcome as he proceeded from the airport through IBB Way to the Palace of the Obong of Calabar.

The Acting President was received at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport by the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.