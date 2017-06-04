Over 10000 ‘false claims’ made for free Manchester benefit concert tickets

Ariana Grande’s “One Love” concert sold out in just six minutes after tickets went on sale today (June 1).

Little Mix are one of three huge global acts to be added to the bill for this weekend’s Manchester benefit concert.

Tickets to this Sunday’s One Love Manchester scheduled benefit concert went on sale at 10:00 a.m. United Kingdom time – and sold out in six minutes flat.

In a statement quoted by BBC News, Ticketmaster said they had reserved more than 14,000 free tickets for those who were at last week’s concert.

A group of survivors from the May 22 bombing at Ariana Grande’s show in Manchester will join the singer on stage at Sunday’s benefit concert, according to The Daily Mail.

“We worked through the night and verified thousands of original bookings although there were some we could not verify”.

Others were pleased to get the opportunity to remember the 22 people who died in the terror attack at Ariana Grande’s concert last week.

FOLLOW SOCIALITE LIFE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest to keep up to date and for nonstop daily fun.

Tickets went on sale this morning, and are said to have sold out within 20 minutes.

Shocked social media users have hit out at ticket scalpers, labelling them “scum of the earth” and “sickening”.

In addition to a performance by Grande, the show will also feature top acts like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, The Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Usher, and Pharrell Williams.

As we previously reported last week, the Side To Side singer revealed she was planning a benefit show for those affected by the terrorist attack on May 22 at her concert in the United Kingdom city.

Calculating ticket touts have tried to get their hands on more than 10,000 free tickets for Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert – with some already appearing on resale websites.