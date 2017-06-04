Owner says Three Mile Island plant to shut down in 2019

The release noted that nuclear power is not part of Pennsylvania’s Alternative Energy Portfolio, which makes it hard for the plant to compete with other energy sources.

The company’s Calvert Cliffs nuclear plant in Southern Maryland is meanwhile “not now among those plants identified as being at risk financially”, and therefore Exelon does not plan to seek similar clean energy incentives in this state, spokesman Paul Adams said. The potential for higher utility bills in Pennsylvania and other states is drawing pushback from rival energy companies, manufacturers and consumer advocates.

In recent years, nuclear plants have had difficulty competing against cheap natural gas plants and renewable energy.

Pennsylvania “has an opportunity to take a leadership role by implementing a policy solution to preserve its nuclear energy facilities”, Exelon Chief Executive Officer Christopher Crane said Tuesday in a statement.

Meanwhile, a recently formed state Nuclear Energy Caucus, a group of lawmakers that wants to keep the state’s five nuclear plants operating, said in a statement that closing Three Mile Island has the state facing “serious and consequential underlying issues” in its energy sector.

The industry argues that competitive state electricity sale standards are unfair, because they do not account for the emissions-free, stable nature of nuclear power. Opponents say nuclear power is riskier than other energy sources and more expensive than solar or wind energy. FirstEnergy Corp.is looking at the possibility of selling or shutting down power plants in OH and Pennsylvania, and PSEG could take a similar approach to its nuclear utilities in New Jersey. The plant’s two reactors are scheduled to retire in 2034 – same as Three Mile Island’s scheduled decomissioning – and 2036. A rise in thyroid cancers among residents who lived within 10 miles of the power plant was noted by the Pennysylvania Cancer Registry, but the rise was considered statistically insignificant, according to a University of Pittsburgh study.

The eyes of the nation focused on the plant during a partial nuclear meltdown in March 1979.

Scientists anxious at one point that a hydrogen bubble forming inside the reactor would explode with catastrophic consequences.

Experts have come to no firm conclusion about the health effects or the amount of radiation released, though government scientists have said the maximum individual dosage was not enough to cause health problems.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that the country’s generation of nuclear power will drop 24 percent from 2016 to 2050. The latter is perhaps the closest analogue to nuclear’s current woes, and perhaps the best example of another fuel source whose decline could lead to the disruption of a major job sector and the abandonment of existing infrastructure.

The Pennsylvania plant, with one reactor still in operation, has become a money loser amid falling power prices, according to Chicago-based Exelon.

The owner of Three Mile Island, Exelon, said operating costs for just one unit at the plant were high, further damaging Three Mile Island’s financial viability in a time of competition from natural gas and renewable energies.

The low cost of electricity is being attributed to natural gas extraction from shale formations such as in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus region. The company used a similar strategy of threatening plant shutdowns to win approval for subsidies in those states. Decommissioning the plant could take years. Three Mile Island is now scheduled to close on or about September 30, 2019.