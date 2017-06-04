Pace Laps: Austin Dillon Steals Victory, Takuma Sato Gets Redemption at Indy

Austin Dillon had just enough fuel to make it across the finish to win his first career Monster Energy Cup Series race Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. With two laps to go, Johnson sputtered and settled into 17th place as Dillon – who also steered clear of a pit stop down the stretch – coasted the final two laps and become the seventh first-time Cup Series victor in Coca-Cola 600 history. Truex led 233 laps while Busch was out front for 63 circuits of the 1.5-mile track.

It’s the place where he’d finish running an Xfinity race and return to the Campus Connection apartment complex across the street and drink beer with his buddies until late into the night.

Dillon was one of eight drivers who stayed on the track when the strongest cars in the field came to pit road on Lap 368 of 400. Busch almost walked away with the Coca-Cola 600 when he moved past teammate Denny Hamlin at the start of the fourth and final stage to take the lead over Martin Truex Jr.

That was until the wee hours of Monday, when Dillon and new crew chief Justin Alexander made a gamble to travel the final 69 laps of the Coca-Cola 600 without stopping and claimed the win on a fuel-mileage gamble.

“I didn’t want to put just anyone in the No. 3 auto”.

“I want to meet some of them in the parking lot”, said Childress, sounding like a protective granddad.

“Somebody broke and there was just oil everywhere and I couldn’t turn”, Keselowski said.

Something flew out from underneath Jeffrey Earnhardt and hit the front of Elliott’s auto, which quickly caught fire just as NASCAR was preparing going to a competition caution. He is only the second driver to lead the most laps in three straight Coca-Cola 600 races. “I don’t know if race tracks could bid on the All-Star race or bid on the final race of the season, but I think that would be really cool”.

“I know there’s pressure”. He lost the lead when a few cars took a chance on fuel mileage by not pitting late in the race. “This Memorial Day Weekend, we pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country”.

Despite an nearly two-hour delay in the middle of the race, Dillon came through with his first career Monster Energy Series win.

He had a promising start at the beginning of the year heading into the Daytona 500, finishing second in qualifying, before getting caught in a wreck during the race and finishing 37th, the worst placement at the event in his career.

Kenseth was fourth, and Denny Hamlin fifth. Did it also put Dillon front and center among the next wave of racers supplanting retired or departing stars like Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Carl Edwards and, after this season, Dale Earnhardt Jr.? Jeffery Earnhardt dumped gear oil on the track when his car’s rear end failed. 1 time for 2 laps; P. Menard 1 time for 2 laps; A. Dillon 1 time for 2 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 1 lap. “. We move all over the place looking for speed and grip (at Kansas)”.

WHOS HOT: Kyle Busch sure does love Charlotte Motor Speedway. 295-296; D. Hamlin 297-306; Kyle Busch 307-329; M. Truex Jr.

First stage: Kyle Busch won the first of four stages, leading 35 of 100 laps.