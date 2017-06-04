Pak to bowl first in high-stakes Champions Trophy match

Last time both India and Pakistan teams clashed at Adelaide in Australia in March 2015 for the Champions Trophy. It was after that point that I felt the match had swung our way.

“At the worldwide level, there is pressure before any game”.

“We have definitely have a plan. you will see us doing some new things which have not been tried against India before”, he said. The security should be ample for all teams, we do the same when teams visit India but here there was no one.

On the pitch, India would go into the tie as favourites, as former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has also said – not only due to their emphatic 45 and 240 -run wins in the two warm-up games, but because the opposition doesn’t smell the same anymore.

“And as far as the process is concerned, I’ve answered that before”.

“It’s not just a game of cricket, it’s a lot more than that”, Pakistan captain Asif Iqbal told BBC Sport.

“For sure they (India) will be under pressure”, added the gifted wicket-keeper/batsman.

Predictably, he termed Pakistan as just another game. In any case, the Pakistani team of the day is no match for its teams of the past. I don’t know why people are creating issues.

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, on Saturday, set the record straight as he denied all the reports indicating differences with Team India head coach Anil Kumble. The left handed lower order batsmen is a clean hitter of the ball apart from a budding fast bowler. India finally won by 29 runs. “India have quality players with experience, whereas Pakistan are probably on the way up”.

India-Pakistan matches, in the past years have been more of India’s burly batting versus Pakistan’s tough bowling.

“I am going with my iPad and I can watch the match in the device in toilet”, said the Khiladi star. All you want is to win the game.

Pakistan, meanwhile, head into a first major tournament under the leadership of Sarfraz Ahmed, the ebullient wicketkeeper who will hope to see his aggressive approach rub off on his team-mates. “This certainly gets to the players”, he added. “I think that’s testimony to the brand of cricket that we are starting to play”.