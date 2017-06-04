Pakistan Army claims killing 5 Indian soldiers along LoC

“A labourer was killed and a driver injured from the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) in the firing”.

The Indian army hit back at the ceasefire violation. One Head Constable of BSF received splinter injury in Krishnagati sector.

Defense ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said that it was Pakistan that violated the ceasefire.

Some officials on both sides suggested that five Pakistani soldiers were killed in the firing, but neither country confirmed the alleged deaths of soldiers. Indian Army strongly retaliated to the unprovoked firing by Pakistan.

Indian troops last week said they attacked and damaged Pakistani army posts in Kashmir as they sought to prevent militants infiltrating from the Pakistani side, but Islamabad denied the claim.

A top Army officer also said he had no such inputs. “And as our defence minister said that the aggressive aptitude of the Indian army is impacting the situation at the border”, he added.

Keeping with the will of the people of Kashmir, the minister said, “the government has to take the responsibility for ensuring that peace is restored and all the perpetrators of terrorism and disturbance are bought to book”.

The Pakistan Army had shelled forward areas and civilian belts along the LoC in Rajouri district on May 15 and 16. The ceasefire violation started on Friday night at around 11 p.m.

Army headquarters sources say that at present, there are approximately 200 terrorists sitting along the LoC.

On May 13, authorities ordered closure of 51 schools in Nowshera sector and also Manjakote and Doongi zones.

India has stepped up military pressure on Pakistan along the 778-km LoC, with targeted fire assaults and “major sniping operations”, ever since the beheading of two Indian soldiers in the Krishna Ghati sector on May 1.

On Friday, at 11pm, the Pakistani Army violated ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch sector, the spokesman said.