Pakistan Army issues video claiming ‘destruction’ of Indian posts across LoC

“Indian bunkers destroyed, 5 Indian sldrs killed many injured (sic)”, Pakistan army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army today released a video purportedly showing “destruction” caused by it to the Indian military posts across the Line of Control, the second such video in two weeks amidst a flare-up in border tensions.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the IPSR said that the exchange of fire followed the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian troops at Tatta Pani along the LoC.

On Saturday, Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) claimed to have killed five Indian soldiers and destroyed Indian bunkers in the firing.

The ISPR said that Pakistani troops violently responded to Indian unprovoked firing.

Indian Army however informed there were no casualties among its soldiers in the ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Friday, two civilians were injured as Indian border forces violated the ceasefire agreement along the LoC, according to the ISPR.

The New York-based world rights body, Human Rights Watch has criticised the Indian army’s recent actions in occupied Kashmir where a civilian was tied to the front of a jeep and used as a human shield, terming it as a violation of domestic and worldwide laws.