Pakistan bowl against India in Champions Trophy

Cricket in India has always entertained the fans, but the energy increases rampantly when the opponent is Pakistan. Ever since Inzamam ul Haq took over the chief selector role, he has been proactive.

Pakistan, captained by Sarfraz Ahmed, one of the world’s leading wicket-keeper/batsmen, have plenty of variety in their attack.

England were rocked by Manchester terror attack on May 23 this year and the attacks in London on Sunday, which saw 6 people getting killed and several being injured, has put England on high alert. That’s where we find ourselves as a team at the moment. India aren’t playing Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, BCCI is unlikely to give Kumble an automatic extension despite his stunning run in the last season as the reports of a feud between Kohli and Kumble rocked Team India.

The two sides last met in Kolkata during the World T20 previous year, when hosts India outplayed Pakistan in a group match.

“It is true that on papers India are better than us but in today’s times game has changed”.

This was both Asian giants’ first match of the 2017 Champions Trophy, a tournament featuring the world’s top-eight one-day global teams.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – He is coming from a fantastic Indian Premier League tournament where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker. He has performed well in the practice games, scoring 40 against New Zealand and a quickfire 60 against Bangladesh.

When Pakistan coach Micky Arthur arrived for the press conference, the first question he faced from the Indian media contingent was on the supposed rift between coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. This will indeed be an intriguing battle especially with the new ball. Rohit Sharma was back in the business.

India: Picking the right combination is a worry, and the skipper Virat Kohli can go ahead of the game.

For India, it remains to be seen whether seasoned campaigner Yuvraj Singh, who has just recovered from viral fever, is pencilled in the playing XI. Kedar Jadhav, 7. Hardik Pandya, 8. The spin front will be led by Ravindra Jadeja.

Pakistan: 1. Azhar Ali, 2. He is an easy choice over the inconsistent Ahmed Shehzad. “We’ve got an off-spinner (Shoaib Malik)”.

Pakistan left out all-rounder Faheem Ashraf but included 18-year-old leg-spinner Shadab Khan for just his fourth one-day global.