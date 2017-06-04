Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed confident of beating India again

England will look to underline just how much they have moved on from that match when they face the Tigers in the tournament opener at The Oval on Thursday. The home side dominated Pakistan’s bowling and their visitors struggled to challenge the English bowlers.

In Shakib al Hasan, the Tigers have the top-ranked all rounder in Test, ODI and T20 cricket, and while rankings aren’t everything, there can be no doubting the left-hander’s class with either bat or ball and with more than 270 worldwide games under his belt, his experience would surely be invaluable during the tournament.

Having taken over the captaincy in February, for Sarfraz the Champions Trophy marks the first major tournament at the helm. The Pakistan captain seemed hopeful of his team’s chances when he fronted the media in the pre-tournament press conference on Friday (May 26).

‘We always related to England as a very strong Test team, but in last two or three years post [the 2015] World Cup, they’ve really changed the way they play their cricket‘. We are No. 8. “Initially we played a good series in West Indies”.

“We’re looking to maintain that against them and it’s very exciting”.

It was here in Birmingham where Sarfraz stated his side’s ambitions for the tournament, confident that a care-free approach can pay dividends in a bid for a global title.

“I think my aim is to just play our natural game, just play freely”. The warm-up game is a good opportunity for both teams before the Champions Trophy.

‘I am very excited to be playing as captain in my first major ICC competition, ‘ he said.

Trevor Bayliss’ charge have won five out of their six series since early 2016 and will go into the Champions Trophy full of confidence. We haven’t played in England for a long time.

Pakistan start their campaign against India on June 4 and a lot of hype has been created, as expected, for that clash.

Bangladesh now lead eighth-ranked Pakistan by five points, while they are ahead of ninth-ranked West Indies by 14 points.

Regarding Pakistan encounter with arch rivals India, which will also be Men in Green first match of the tournament, Azhar said that we should take it just as a ‘normal game’.