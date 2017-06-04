Pakistan maintains a balanced position on West Asian conflicts: Sartaj Aziz

Pakistan has said it will first review the Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Saudi Arabia-led Islamic Military Alliance against Terrorism (IMAT) before taking a decision to join it formally. The Saudi-led alliance has come under sharp criticism for leaving out major Muslim countries such as Iraq, Syria and Iran while Indonesia (the world’s largest Muslim nation) has refused to join the alliance.

Babar had requested attention be drawn to the media reports that quoted Saudi authorities as saying that the alliance would take action against rebel groups that pose a threat to any of its member countries.

Officials here are reportedly insisting that the sole objective of the Saudi initiative must be to fight terrorism and extremism.

“At that time we were also told that a meeting of defence ministers will formulate programmes and mechanisms for this coalition”. On the appointment of former chief of army staff General Raheel Sharif, he said that he had vast experience to fight against terrorism.

Officials, however, clarified that the final decision is yet to be taken.

The adviser struggled to satisfy such apprehensions, prompting Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani to reiterate his earlier ruling on placing terms of reference (ToRs) for the coalition before parliament for a thorough debate. The defence ministers of the participating countries will meet and discuss the modalities of the coalition.

The Pakistan government has already given a public commitment that it would not become part of any initiative whose aim is to target any other Islamic country, including Iran. We must wait until we have all the information to comment on its outcome.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on the floor of the National Assembly has said that Pakistan would withdraw from the alliance if it turns out to be sectarian in nature. However, Aziz said the Saudi authorities were not talking about Iran.

Pakistan’s main opposition parties Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party have been calling for maintaining “neutrality” in the Arab-Iran rivalry.

Aziz said Pakistan will never deploy its troops outside Saudi Arabia.

Nonetheless, officials stressed, Pakistan’s participation would remain confined to counter-terrorism efforts.