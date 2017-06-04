Pakistan match same as any other game, says Kohli

The hype created around is not in our control.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has assured the fans for their safety and security when they arrive here to witness the upcoming Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 1 to 18.

“I will never play for redemption”. Even as Kohli’s own form wasn’t bad – 308 runs in 10 games – Royal Challengers managed only three wins in the season. “And the more you play in English conditions, especially at this time of year, the better you are going to be”. I am willing to do whatever I can. “The more opportunities that can be provided like that, giving people a chance to go to these tournaments like the IPL, the Big Bash, you’ll see that benefit us as an worldwide side”. That’s very reassuring. “I’m sure the whole squad feels that way and I’m not at all nervous about being in England – and I’m excited to play the tournament”.

However, he boasted on two senior players of his team like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh whom he think can show their skill if given independence.

“I don’t think too numerous guys read too much into pressure”. What we’ve got to see is how freely they played in the last series (versus England).

New Zealand’s players will be match-ready too, with many having enjoyed a prolonged stint in the Indian Premier League – something Williamson believes will only benefit his side.

The West Indian legend said that England are his firm favourites because of the home conditions.

“They know how to build the match or how to win the match or how to deal with a hard situation”. It is not the first time we are playing against Pakistan. They were enjoying batting with each other and for the first time they did it without any burden.

However, their group consists of New Zealand who also have a very strong squad whilst Bangladesh who can not be written off, especially after their win over New Zealand a few days back. “They are the strongest pillars of the team and if they perform well, it boosts the morale of the entire team”, the swashbuckling batsman added.

Williamson is familiar with being a part of thrilling one-day series in England but hopes his team will fare better this year after squandering a 2-1 lead over England in a best-of-five one-day series in 2015.

“I think the tournament is much shorter”. While they lost the first one and shared the trophy in second, the Indian side in 2013 defeated England under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

“If you think too far ahead and try and think you are defending the title, it is going to put unnecessary undue pressure on you”.

In the statement released the ICC wrote, “We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate – in conjunction with the European Central Bank and relevant authorities – to ensure that we have a robust safety and security plan for both tournaments”.

“We are very hopeful of playing well in this tournament and we want to win it”.

“It would have been so nice to have won the final in 2013, I still have a few nightmares about that, but hopefully this team can go all the way”, he said.